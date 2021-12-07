Clothing you can’t find anywhere else, Rebecca Rose boutique has it!

We loved setting foot in such a gem of a shop! Rebecca Rose Boutique, owned by Becky Briggs showed off the fun, special and unique clothing and gifts you can find in her Draper store.

She tells us she orders in small quantities, so when you buy a dress or outfit, you know that you’re not going to go to an event or party and see someone wearing the same thing! It’s always more fun to stand out and show your own style! Becky also tells us you don’t have to follow every trend, not every trend is for everyone, and that’s okay.

We love that shopping Rebecca Rose is supporting a small local woman-owned business. It’s a charming boutique that makes for a memorable shopping experience. More often than not women come in with their daughter or friends, and come away with a memorable and joyful experience together.



Mention that you saw this segment on GTU and get 20% off one item!



12227 S 900 Draper, hours: Tues- Fri from 11 am -5 pm, and Sat 10 am – 4 pm. Closed Sunday and Monday.

https://www.instagram.com/rebecca.rose.boutique/

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



