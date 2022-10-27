SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Clothing with a positive meaning; that’s what Hello Happy Apparel is all about. Founder, Audrey Fuller, realized the power of community and the impact of service when her and her husband where going through a tough time. She shared how much it meant when countless indivuals offered their love and support during this time. Now that the couple is on the other side of their trial, they wanted to create a company that gives back and helps spread a message of hope and joy.

Hello Happy Apparel sells tshirts and sweatshirts for the whole family! Their motto is “love your fit, live your life”. With Audrey’s background in graphic design, she wanted to put her art and designs onto a new medium! In addition, her husband, Kevin, wanted to find the “perfect shirt” that wouldn’t shrink.

After their launch this past summer, Hello Happy Apparel has seen a lot of growth. They are offereing viewers 15% off with code: GTU15

Website: www.hellohappyapparel.com

Instagram: @HELLOHAPPYAPPAREL

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hellohappyapparel/