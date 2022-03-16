Kelsey Keller Weller, Owner, and Founder of Moonbeam Apparel joined hour one of GTU to share how Moonbeam is different from other clothing brands. Moonbeam Apparel is a clothing store located in Logan. Moonbeam focuses on diversity, body positivity, size inclusion, and women empowerment. Just like the moon goes through phases, it’s the same with women. Each phase should be celebrated! Moonbeam Apparel believes that getting dressed should be fun.

Moonbeam Apparel is changing the negative relationship women may have about clothes and their bodies. Getting dressed should be fun, but for many women, it hasn’t felt that way maybe since they were children. Moonbeam strives to show clothes on a variety of body types, people of different ages, and people of color. Representation matters! Moonbeam carries a broad range of sizes. Ranging from XS-XXXL.

Moonbeam Made Tees is one of their best-selling items. Moonbeam designs these tees and prints them locally. Moonbeam is big on supporting other small and local businesses in as many ways as possible. Besides the Made tees and sweatshirts, all of Moonbeams’ tags and signage are made locally. Moonbeam also does several events with other small businesses and makers at their shop.

We are conditioned to wear certain clothes to fit in and to believe that if our bodies don’t look a certain way, we can’t wear the things we want. Moonbeam is trying to change the way we feel about our bodies. It’s the clothing’s job to fit our bodies, not our body’s job to fit the clothes. Weller wanted to create a community rather than just a store. Moonbeam is a community of women who want to encourage one another.

If you would like to find more information on Moonbeam Apparel, follow the link below!

Promotions/specials: 20% off for GTU viewers through this week. Discount code: GTU4U

Business/social media information:

Logan, Utah at 71 E 1600 N

www.moonbeamapparel.com

Instagram: moonbeam_apparel

TikTok: moonbeamapparel