Clothing Choices That Are Making You Look Older

There are clothing choices that make you look older, Our GTU Hosts discussed what clothing items to avoid wearing that don’t flatter our age.

Enhance Your Look

-Wear jeans for your shape

-Fashion-forward sneakers are youthful and comfy

-Choose fashionable, leg-enhancing shoes

-Go for a V-neck

-Make a statement with your jewelry

-Stop going back to black

-Make sure the clothing fits

-Step away from jersey

-Accentuate your best parts