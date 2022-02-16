Clothing and decor that will bring warmth into your life

Alysa Mae Beck, Owner & Founder of Mae Dae Co, shares her insight about her brand and what products they offer. Beck started Mae Dae in 2018 while she was in college. Mae Dae first served as a wild rooted vintage shop. Beck would scour through vintage clothes and sell them on Etsy. As time passed Beck didn’t resonate with the products anymore, so she gave Mae Dae a rebrand.

Beck is originally from Southern California. A big thing that brought her joy was curating her home/ wardrobe as if she was in California. Mae Dae sticks to having products with warm tones and different textures. Beck aims to brighten the homes of others because the environment plays a huge role in mental health, and mental health is important to her.

Beck wishes to expand Mae Dae into a store one day, where she can even offer interior design services. Beck is offering a discount code! Use code GOODTHINGS for 15% off on Mae Dae Co.

Interested in Mae Dae Co? Stay up to date with the shop!

Instagram: @maedaeco @alysamaebeck

Tik tok: @maedaeco

Facebook: @maedaeco