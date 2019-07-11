Closet tips for the man of the house

Sometimes guys need a little help in the dressing department. And that’s ok! We welcome Preston Tait. Reagan chats with the personal stylist to solve all your mans wardrobe woes.

Summer is the time to be casual, but let’s not get sloppy now. Preston shows how to dress up really simple outfits.

It’s summer and it’s hot, so cool down with a playful Hawaiian dress shirt! Dressy but still riding on the casual wave. Don’t be afraid to french tuck it, either. Hawaiian shirts are notorious for being baggy. Polish up the look with a classic french tuck to bring everything together.

Don’t be afraid of the light wash! Men are married to the dark wash jean, and for good reason, they always look great! But the light wash can be the secret pair hiding in your arsenal of jeans.

Be sure to accessorize! Throwing on a watch can do so much for an outfit. Preston suggests replacing the ball cap with a fedora. Little touches can transform a look. Have fun this summer and dress it up, dress it down, and have fun with your look!

Visit Instagram: @preston_tait for more ideas.