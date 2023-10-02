SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Since 2001 Closet Factory has developed a good reputation for innovative design, quality manufacture and outstanding, professional service in the construction and remodeling communities throughout northern Utah.

For Bruce and Kathy Campbell, owners of Closet Factory Salt Lake City, supporting their community and their customers is important. Their good value, superior design and contruction work, attention to detail, and helping their customers achieve their goals is what sets Closet Factory apart from the competition.

Closet Factory is partnering with two amazing community organizations – Utah’s Christmas Box House and Raise The Future – to help support Utah foster kids and families in the Great Salt Lake area. Many kids in foster care or in shelters are forced to move often, many times with only a plastic trash bag to carry their personal items. Closet Factory is helping provide backback-dufflebags to the children so they have a place to store and carry their belongs. For every contract Closet Factory gets, here in Utah and around the country, they’ll purchase and donate a backpack-dufflebag to a foster child in need. The goal nationally is to provide at least 40,000 bags to kids.

If you’d like to help or learn more about the Bags for Kids program, click here.

