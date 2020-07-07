Clever Utah-themed T-shirts for a good cause with Skeehive

Tanner Frederiksen, Co-Founder of Skeehive joined us in our studio today to talk about his new Utah-based company dedicated to celebrating the beauties and quirks of the great state of Utah through their content and merchandise. Along with Co-Founder Trent Howard, they began to create the shirts that they call, “a love letter to Utah”!

You’ll recognize various towns, schools, and humor on merchandise, and they carry shirts for men, women, and kids. Expect everything from skiing, to arches, to BYU references. Hats and stickers are available to purchase as well. There truly is something for everyone!

100% of Skeehive’s new “Justice, Compassion, Empathy” shirt profits are donated to the Salt Lake City chapter of the NAACP!

From July 7-July 11, Good Things Utah viewers can get 20% off their Skeehive.com order by using the promo code GTU20 at checkout!

