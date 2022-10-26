SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Get your layers ready for winter, clean out your closet and get more out of your clothes this year. Dani Slaugh shared how.

Put away the warm clothes and organize your closet for efficiency. The color coordinated closet no longer serves as functionable! Instead, organize your closet by outfit. Coordinate pants, tops, jackets and sweaters, hanging them next to each other. This is the perfect time to go through your closet, find out what you wear or how you can wear the things you don’t wear, and rid yourself of the pieces that don’t bring you joy!

The average person only wears about 20% of their closet. This method helps to utilize all the different items in your closet.

Instagram:

Website: www.StyleByDani.com

Instagram: @stylebydanithegirl