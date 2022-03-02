Classic Skating in Orem is turning 44 years old tomorrow! We had to stop by for a spin around the rink to meet Paul Murphy, head of attractions, and party manager Justin Poast. We talk all things skate culture, bounce houses, and the old-school ice cream parlor! It’s a great place to take the family, a date, or celebrate a birthday! Drop by on Thursday, March 3rd from 4 – 8:30 pm for extra activities such as face painting.

The history of Classic is rich, in 1928 Verne McCullough opened a wrestling arena in SLC, beginning the family entertainment venture. In1958 Verne opened Ritz Classic Bowling in SLC, arguably the largest bowling center west of the Mississippi, it’s sign was the largest bowling pin in the world, and is now a landmark in Salt Lake.

During the early half of the 1970’s, half of the Ritz Classic Bowling building was converted to a roller skating rink, and that was the birth of“Classic” roller skating!

1978 Classic Skating opened in Orem, and has been a big part of the community ever since. Major renovations have taken place in recent years with the addition of the bounce houses, a climbing port, arcade games, laser tag, and the very first diner, Ritz Eats & Sweets!

Classic has become not only a skating rink, but a true family entertainment center!

Visit Classic’s Orem location at 250 State St, Orem, UT 84058

classicfun.com IG @classicfuncenter