A photobooth is always something to look forward to at any wedding, party, reunion, Quinceanera, Corporate Events, Bar and Bat Mitzvah and any other special occasion. We went outside of the ABC 4 studio to find this same nostalgic photobooth with a twist, it’s on wheels! Christi and Alex of Ginger Snap Photo Bus came to speak with GTU host Surae Chinn about their unique bus photo business. The duo brought “Bertie”, a baby pink vintage VW bus to the station. Their original bus, Ginger, who is the namesake for their business shares a similar appearance to her “sister” and is peach and white. She is a 1974 VW that has turned into a photobooth. The newest addition will be Georgie, who will be arriving soon.

Christi and Alex say this personalizes your event and creates timeless memories. In their experience, it has brought joy to even the grumpiest person. They feel it makes it so worth it when they see the joy and smiles on people’s faces after taking pictures. Each bus has a prop trunk next to it which is filled with boas, leis, glasses, hats, crowns and many other fun props to make your photos festive. To use it, sit in the both and press the button. You will see yourself on screen. There will be a countdown to 5 and it will take three snapshots. Chinn took a few pictures with Christi. You will receive two picture strips upon taking photos.

To book your photobooth bus for your next event, go to gingersnapbus.com

