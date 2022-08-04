- On Good Things Utah this morning – It’s said that to get older is to get wiser. But apparently, we don’t want to smell that way! Calling a classic fragrance an “Old Lady Perfume” has become such an accepted part of the modern beauty vernacular that it feels like a harmless, even humorous, descriptor. The term is inaccurate at best, ageist at worst. We hear it from sales associates, assuring us that we don’t want that older fragrance because it’s too powdery, too strong, or too much … something. We read it in editorials telling us about the latest perfume launches, usually as a caveat along the lines of, “Don’t worry, though, this new perfume isn’t like that.” But what exactly is an Old Lady Perfume? The term is generally applied to perfumes launched between the 1920s to the 1980s. And though the fragrances that fall under the Old Lady Perfume umbrella aren’t a monolith, there are some common threads. The best known Old Lady Perfume is probably the classic Chanel No. 5, which launched a century ago. The main ingredients in this iconic blend are synthetic aldehydes, which were groundbreaking in 1921 and impart the powdery soapiness we’ve come to associate with the famous blend. Guerlain Shalimar, Yves Saint Laurent Opium, and Nina Ricci L’Air du Temps have similar profiles; Shalimar and Opium emit a powdery amber essence, while L’Air du Temps has a carnation note that smells soapy. They, too, are often referred to as Old Lady Perfumes.
- Plus, lets get nostalgic! Those who lived in the 80s certainly hold some unforgettable memories that no one else can fully understand. The 80s were filled with poofy hair, vibrant clothing, rock n’ roll … and a lot of unsafe or unethical actions that were legal at the time. In today’s world, parents are much more aware of the dangers that can come from things they went through when they were younger. Some people look back at the experiences as “character building” moments, but others might see them as inhumane or morally wrong. Either way, whoever grew up in the 80s survived through some bad ideas — which influenced some things on what not to do as a parent! Tune in for the funny list or click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/lifestyle/parenting/things-in-the-80s-that-are-unacceptable-in-todays-society/ar-AA10iZeD
- And a personal finance expert revealed how movie theaters actually make their money. It’s pretty surprising. Humphrey Yang has over 3.3 million followers on TikTok, where he dishes on all things money. The financial guru broke down how big and small theaters earn revenue. It turns out that movies are only a small piece of the pie for lots of cinemas. “I was shocked to find out movie studios actually take between 80% to 100% of a movie theater’s sales revenue in the first two week,” Yang explained. “Then in subsequent weeks the ratio gradually becomes more favorable to the cinema, usually resulting in a 50:50 ratio.” That means movie theaters make their revenue somewhere else: concession stands. Theaters inflate the average price of movie theater popcorn by 1275%, and around 70% of movie patrons buy snacks at the theater, Yang found.
Classic perfumes that are now considered 'old lady'
by: Nicea DeGering
