SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — We’re rockin’ into the holidays with Rockin Hot Rod Productions. Owner, Blaine Thompson and Cory Draper joined us on the show with a generous donation for Toys For Tots.

After their car show held for charity in October, they raised over $15,000 in toy donations and presented a check to Sgt. Diaz, one of the marines that represents Toys For Tots, that will go towards creating Christmas magic for children in need.

Visit rockinhotrodproductions.net for more information and future events.