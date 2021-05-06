Classic American Girl Dolls are back and Deena has her baby boy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Every year, National Teacher Appreciation Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of May to show gratitude to educators across the country and recognize the crucial role that they play in our lives. Given everything we've been through during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event takes on a whole new meaning this year. Educators had to learn and adapt to the new and unfamiliar territory of remote learning in order to keep everyone safe and minimize the disruption to their coursework. Many of them took on extra hours to prepare virtual lesson plans and some went above and beyond to help families who didn't have the resources for their children to thrive in a home learning environment.

Three local teachers joined ABC4's Emily Florez to talk what inspired them to become an educator, what their favorite part of teaching was, how they navigated the switch between in-person and remote learning during the pandemic, what were some of the challenges and difficulties they faced, and the ways that students and parents can show support to Utah teachers.