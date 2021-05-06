Classic American Girl Dolls are back and Deena has her baby boy

- On Good Things Utah this morning – American Girl Dolls are back! It’s been more than a decade since fans of American Girl could take home Molly McIntyre, a pigtailed 10-year-old coming of age on the home front during World War II, or Samantha Parkington, an orphan who was taken in by her wealthy grandmother in New York in the 1900s, or Kirsten Larson, a pioneer child settling on the frontier prairie. First introduced as one of three original historical characters in 1986 by company founder Pleasant Rowland, the popular dolls were all retired by 2010. Until now. To celebrate the iconic brand’s 35th anniversary, the company is rereleasing Kirsten, Samantha, and Molly (my personal favorite) along with Felicity, Josefina, and Addy.
- Plus, our own Deena Marie Manzanares gave birth to her baby boy Link Wednesday night at 6:08 pm. Link weighed in at 7 pounds 5 ounces and he is 19.2 inches long. We love him already! Congrats to Deena and our newest member of the GTU family.
- And speaking of new babies, High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale reveals breastfeeding struggles in her ‘fourth trimester”! No one prepared me for how hard that is,” said the new mom. We’ll tell you how her speaking out is helping other new moms.
- And this is definitely good news if you are planning to visit New York City, Broadway theaters can reopen at 100 percent capacity on Sept. 14, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Tickets for shows will go on sale beginning Thursday, the governor said during a press briefing in Manhattan. When asked whether vaccinations against the coronavirus will be required for theater lovers, state budget director Rob Mujica said, “It’s not finalized yet.” We are jumping into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2!