Clare Crawley of The Bachelorette

We were so excited to chat with new Bachelorette Clare Crawley today! Even though we think we know the outcome, she tells us to watch the entire season, because there are things coming we can’t even imagine!

Clare will finally embark on her journey to find her soul mate as “The Bachelorette” returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night. After putting Juan Pablo in his place on the memorable, 18th season finale of “The Bachelor,” and gaining a new sense of resolve and self-worth, Clare is more than ready to put her romantic disappointments in the rearview mirror and start a wild ride to find her happily ever after on the season premiere of “The Bachelorette.”



Thirty-one amazing, accomplished men from all over the nation have left their families, friends and everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the stunning hairdresser from Sacramento, California. The bachelors do whatever they can to stand out from the pack, whether it is arriving in a Rolls Royce or a station wagon.



Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of “The Bachelor.” Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved. After Juan Pablo, Clare decided to give love another chance on “Bachelor in Paradise,” seasons one and two, but ultimately left both alone. She returned for “Bachelor Winter Games,” and it was there that she met Benoit, the charming romantic with the French accent from “The Bachelorette” Canada. Benoit showed Clare the romance she longed for, and when he got down on one knee to propose, Clare thought she had finally found her happily ever after. Unfortunately, over time they came to the realization that marriage wasn’t in the cards for them. However, the two remain friends to this day.

