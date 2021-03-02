Citrus Soy Miso Soba Noodle Salad

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

A recipe for Citrus Soy Miso Soba Noodle Salad with Kacey Tess! IG @kaceytess

Citrus Soy Miso Soba Noodle Salad

Ingredients:

1/4 C soy sauce

1 Tbsp EVOO 1 lemon (juice)

2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 Tbsp honey or sugar

2 Tbsp miso paste 1 package soba (buckwheat) noodles

1 English cucumber, chopped

10 cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 head Savoy cabbage, silced into 1/2″ pieces

1 green onion, sliced thinly

1/4 C cilantro, chopped

Method: Combine soy sauce, citrus, vinegar, sugar and miso in a large bowl Cook soba noodles according to package Rinse thoroughly in cold water and dry as much as possible Add noodles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage to bowl with sauce and combine Top with green onion and cilantro

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts

Good Things Utah Sponsors