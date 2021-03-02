A recipe for Citrus Soy Miso Soba Noodle Salad with Kacey Tess! IG @kaceytess
Citrus Soy Miso Soba Noodle Salad
Ingredients:
1/4 C soy sauce
1 Tbsp EVOO 1 lemon (juice)
2 Tbsp rice wine vinegar
1 Tbsp honey or sugar
2 Tbsp miso paste 1 package soba (buckwheat) noodles
1 English cucumber, chopped
10 cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 head Savoy cabbage, silced into 1/2″ pieces
1 green onion, sliced thinly
1/4 C cilantro, chopped
Method: Combine soy sauce, citrus, vinegar, sugar and miso in a large bowl Cook soba noodles according to package Rinse thoroughly in cold water and dry as much as possible Add noodles, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage to bowl with sauce and combine Top with green onion and cilantro