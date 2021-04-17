Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cupcakes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nettie Frank is back in the kitchen with a twist on Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal! Find Nettie at Chef Nettie Frank on Facebook here.

Ingredients:

Batter:

1 cup buttermilk

3 eggs

2 tsp Vanilla

1 1/3 cup sugar

1 cup soft butter

2 1/4 cups Flour

1 tsp Baking powder

1/2 tsp Baking soda

1/2 tsp Salt

1 Tbsp Cinnamon

3/4 cup crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal

Instructions:

1. Using a paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar until smooth.

2. Combine all dry ingredients in a separate bowl. Combine all wet ingredients in a separate bowl.

3. Add flour mixture to sugar, mix and scrape bowl.

4. Add wet ingredients and mix until smooth.

5. Add crushed cereal, scoop into cupcake liners.

6. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes.

Frosting:

2 (8oz.) packs cream cheese- softened

2 sticks butter – softened

2 tsp Vanilla

1 tsp Cinnamon

5 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions:

1. Whip together cream cheese, and butter until smooth.

2. Add vanilla, cinnamon, and powdered sugar and mix until smooth.