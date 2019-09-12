Cinnamon spice and everything nice! Julie Smith joined us to share details about her cookbook, Keto Your Way: A Customizable Approach to Low-Carb Lifestyle. With over 140 recipes, you can get your ovens ready for this to release on September 24, 2019.

Julie shared a delicious recipe for cinnamon spice bread that’s Keto friendly!

Cinnamon Spice Bread

Makes: 1 8½ by 4½-inch loaf (9 servings)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 32 minutes

Calories: 193

Fat: 18g

Protein: 6g

Total Carbs: 3g

Fiber: 2g

Net Carbs: 1g

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

½ cup heavy whipping cream

¼ cup (½ stick) butter or ghee, melted but not hot

3 large eggs

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup granulated sweetener

1 cup blanched almond flour

1 tablespoon coconut flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Cream cheese frosting (page 000), for topping (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 8½ by 4½-inch loaf pan with cooking spray.

2. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the heavy cream, melted butter, eggs, vanilla extract, and sweetener until well combined.

3. Add the almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt to the wet mixture. Whisk again until the ingredients are well incorporated.

4. Pour the batter into the greased loaf pan and bake for 28 to 32 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.

5. Serve with butter or let cool completely and then top with cream cheese frosting, if desired. Store leftovers in the refrigerator or simply cover and keep on the counter for up to 4 days. We love ours reheated in the microwave and topped with butter.