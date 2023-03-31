SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Dinner fresh is always better and now we have a perfect option. Today we were joined by Kiana Williams to make cilantro lime mango chicken. It is a savory and sweet dish that would be delicious for every dinner. 

 Ingredients: 

  • 1 and 1/2 Lbs chicken beast  
  • 1 Cup brown rice  
  • 2 cups coconut milk  
  • Shredded Parmesan  
  • 4 limes  
  • 1 orange  
  • 2-3 Tbsp lite soy sauce  
  • Cumin seasoning  
  • Avocado oil  
  • Minced garlic / garlic paste  
  • 1-bushel Fresh cilantro  
  • 1 Fresh mango  
  • Salsa Queen mango pineapple salsa  

 
Directions: 

  1. In medium pot add 2 cups of coconut milk and rice. boil, lower heat to simmer and cook 22-25 minutes  
  1. Mince 1/2-bushel cilantro, add to medium bowl and combine with; garlic, soy, cumin, squeezed orange, 2 fresh squeezed limes and Tbsp avocado oil. 
  1. Cut chicken in half to cook; marinade for 12 hours if grilling / or sauté in pan 
  1. Once rice is cooked, mix together a squeezed 2 fresh limes and another 1/2 cilantro with parmesan. 
  1. Plate rice and chicken, add Salsa queen mango pineapple salsa and fresh mango chunks, ENJOY! 
  1. Optional* add avocado 

