Dinner fresh is always better and now we have a perfect option. Today we were joined by Kiana Williams to make cilantro lime mango chicken. It is a savory and sweet dish that would be delicious for every dinner.
Ingredients:
- 1 and 1/2 Lbs chicken beast
- 1 Cup brown rice
- 2 cups coconut milk
- Shredded Parmesan
- 4 limes
- 1 orange
- 2-3 Tbsp lite soy sauce
- Cumin seasoning
- Avocado oil
- Minced garlic / garlic paste
- 1-bushel Fresh cilantro
- 1 Fresh mango
- Salsa Queen mango pineapple salsa
Directions:
- In medium pot add 2 cups of coconut milk and rice. boil, lower heat to simmer and cook 22-25 minutes
- Mince 1/2-bushel cilantro, add to medium bowl and combine with; garlic, soy, cumin, squeezed orange, 2 fresh squeezed limes and Tbsp avocado oil.
- Cut chicken in half to cook; marinade for 12 hours if grilling / or sauté in pan
- Once rice is cooked, mix together a squeezed 2 fresh limes and another 1/2 cilantro with parmesan.
- Plate rice and chicken, add Salsa queen mango pineapple salsa and fresh mango chunks, ENJOY!
- Optional* add avocado
