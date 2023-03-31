SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Dinner fresh is always better and now we have a perfect option. Today we were joined by Kiana Williams to make cilantro lime mango chicken. It is a savory and sweet dish that would be delicious for every dinner.

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 Lbs chicken beast

1 Cup brown rice

2 cups coconut milk

Shredded Parmesan

4 limes

1 orange

2-3 Tbsp lite soy sauce

Cumin seasoning

Avocado oil

Minced garlic / garlic paste

1-bushel Fresh cilantro

1 Fresh mango

Salsa Queen mango pineapple salsa



Directions:

In medium pot add 2 cups of coconut milk and rice. boil, lower heat to simmer and cook 22-25 minutes

Mince 1/2-bushel cilantro, add to medium bowl and combine with; garlic, soy, cumin, squeezed orange, 2 fresh squeezed limes and Tbsp avocado oil.

Cut chicken in half to cook; marinade for 12 hours if grilling / or sauté in pan

Once rice is cooked, mix together a squeezed 2 fresh limes and another 1/2 cilantro with parmesan.

Plate rice and chicken, add Salsa queen mango pineapple salsa and fresh mango chunks, ENJOY!

Optional* add avocado

