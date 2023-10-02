SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things) – Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe is a family owned Utah-based restaurant company with deep southern roots – which can you see on their menu. Founded in 2010, Chubby’s focuses on good food and great customer service.

Nine siblings are actively engaged in the franchise. The Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe menu offers a wide variety of delicious eats and treats including burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, pork sandwiches, salads, shrimp and fish baskets, a variety of sides (fries, beans, hushpuppies, scones, etc..) and cool treats like yummy shakes and floats.

Chubby’s can host parties and even cater your next event too.

Alan and LaDawn Moak are the owners of Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe located in Payson. They shared their passion for tasty food and quality food service with Good Things Utah.

The Moaks are inviting everyone to come on out in May to the Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe Crawfish Boil – a tasty celebration of southern culture and flavors, there’s good food and people getting together to enjoy it as well as music and fun for everyone.

Committed to community, each Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe location is more than just a restaurant – they actively engage in supporting area schools and athletics and local first responders. The Moaks say it’s important to them that Chubby’s offers a welcoming gathering place that fosters a sense of togetherness and unity among neighbhors.

Be Our Guest Special Offer: $50 Chubby’s Gift Card for $25 – Purchase yours at ABC4BeOurGuest.com – Hurry, They go Quick!

Visit ChubbysCafe.com for a peek at the menu and to find a location near you!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe.