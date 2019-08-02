Christopher Gorham talks Other Side of Heaven 2

Eighteen years ago, the first Other Side of Heaven movie was released and became known for it’s heart-warming storytelling and inspirational message. Now, the mission continues in the 2019 release the Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith.

June 28, the Other Side of Heaven 2 was released, and it has seen quite a bit of success, despite being released among big titles like Spider-Man: Far from Home and Toy Story 4. Christopher Gorham, who plays the character of Elder John H, Groberg, joined us to discuss why he thinks the movie is breaking boundaries and touching lives.

In recognition of the movie’s success, Elder Groberg and Christopher Gorham will be making a series of personal appearances at screenings of the film inside select theaters this Friday and Saturday.

Friday, August 2nd

3:30 PM – Megaplex 14 Legacy Crossing (Before the movie)

4:00 PM – Megaplex Jordan Commons (After the movie)

6:50 PM – Cinemark University Mall (After the movie)

7:15 PM – Megaplex The District (After the movie)

7:45 PM – Megaplex Thanksgiving Point (Before the movie)

Saturday, August 3rd

12:20 PM – Cinemark Provo (Before the movie)

1:40 PM – Cinemark American Fork (Before the movie)

1:55 PM – Megaplex Thanksgiving Point (After the movie)

4:00 PM – Megaplex Jordan Commons (After the movie)

6:40 PM – Megaplex Legacy Crossing (After the movie)