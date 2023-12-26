SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A Christmas tree shaped charcuterie board is so easy to put together and can be customized for different dietary needs and desires. A true crowd pleaser! Recipe prepared by Sally Humeniuk from Good Dinner Mom on behalf of Cache Valley Creamery.

Christmas Tree Shaped Charcuterie Board

Equipment

• 1 Cutting board or serving platter Size may vary but for this recipe I’m featuring a 20 x 15 wood board



Ingredients

• 10 fresh Rosemary sprigs more or less depending on size

• 1 celery stalk

• red, green, and black seedless grapes clipped into small clusters or remove stems completely if you like

• 4 ounces sharp cheddar cut into ¾-inch squares or whatever size you like

• 4 ounces Monterey Jack cut the same size as other cheeses

• 4 ounces cheddar mild, or medium. Cut into equal size as other cheeses

• ½ cup fresh cranberries

• 1-2 star fruits sliced

• 1 cup assorted nuts

• 1 green kiwi fruit sliced



Instructions

Make the outline of your tree using the sprigs of rosemary starting at the top, spreading out farther as you go down. You may need to adjust and rearrange them as you start adding your edible ingredients. Place the celery stem at the bottom for the trunk of the tree, whatever length looks good to you. This entire process is kind of by sight and what looks good to you. Start at the bottom of your “tree”, with each row more narrow than the last, I like to place a row of cheese, then red grapes, another row of cheese, green grapes, last row of cheese, then black grapes. Then place kiwi slices in triangle shape to create the “top” of the tree. Place one slice of star fruit at the very top for the star (see notes if you cannot find star fruit). Then add additional star fruit slices randomly over the “tree”. Add cranberries sporadically around the tree as well as the mixed nuts. If you have room, the nuts could be the “pot” that the tree comes out of. Almonds work best for this, in a square shape at the bottom of the celery stem, covering the very bottom of it. Your creation is ready! You can assemble up to 4 hours ahead of serving, cover in plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Notes

• This recipe is just a guide for your Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board. You can add sliced deli meats in rows if you want a meat and cheese board. The meats can be rolled up and placed in a row.

• Use whatever cheese you like. You can experiment with gourmet cheeses or even cheese curds.

• You could create more star shapes for the tree using a small star shape cookie cutter. Cut cheese into star shapes, placing around the tree and for the star on top.

