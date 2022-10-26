SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s never too early to talk about Toys for Tots. A program dedicated to giving children hope for a better future, Toys for Tots takes donations all year round. Run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, Toys for Tots distributes toys to children whose parents can’t afford toys for the holidays. Sargent Ricardo Perezvaldez talked about how to help.

If you need help or know of a family who needs help, register to receive these donations. Ages zero to 16 qualifies to receive a toy this year. Going on all over the state, nowhere in Utah will go toyless this holiday season. The application closes November 30th.

New toys can be donated to the bins in front of Papa Murphy’s stores and in front of ABC4’s building. When donating new toys, older kids should be kept in mind. Things such as earphones or other relevant items are also accepted.

Toys for Tots brings joy to the faces of many. Visit their website to register or find a location to donate near you.

Website: www.toysfortots.org