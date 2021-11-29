Christmas scented candles to start off the holidays

We are counting down to Christmas and highlighting local businesses this month. Today we are breathing in the Christmas air with candles for all. Owner of Vidas Wax Works, Chanda McConnell joined Deena today to share about her hand-poured candles.

McConnell started this business back in 2019. Her company is unique in that she curates her own non-toxic wax and scent blends, so it is unlike anything else on the market.

Today she displayed products from her Christmas line. These included her 3.5 oz candle tins, 13.5 oz candles, and her candle tin gift bags. All of these products are available online.

Today, the 29th, is the last day of the Black Friday sale. Products are listed up to 20% off. Be sure and check out their website and follow along on social media for more heavenly scents.