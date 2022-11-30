SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Christmas season looks different to everyone around the world with different cultures and traditions. An event is being hosted by the Andes Cultural Arts that will give you the opportunity to see some unique traditions and how some other countries celebrate their holiday season. We were joined in studio today by Daniel Rodriquez, the director, and Claudia Rojas-Santiago, director/ vice-president, to give us some more information about this event.

The event will be held December 3rd at the Utah State Capitol at 6PM. It’s a seated event with 25 performances, raffle drawings, and food. You can get tickets on their website.

They also gave a performance, which is one of the many performances they will be doing at the show. Following the performance, they taught the hosts a few moves to get them into the Christmas spirit.

Website: https://www.andesculturalarts.org/

Instagram: @expresion_andina

Facebook: @AndesCulturalArts

TikTok: @expresionandina