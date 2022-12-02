MIDWAY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The Christmas season is here and for some, there’s no better way to spend the season than taking a stroll outside with a good cup of cocoa. For others, staying indoors to escape the cold is the way to go. Thankfully, there is an event that people can meet in the middle for with lots to explore and all indoors.

Midway’s annual Creche exhibit displays a variety of Creches, better known as nativities, made from varies different items. Founded by Holly Zenger, in 1997, this has been one of the largest gatherings in Heber Valley during the holiday season. Zenger started collecting creches 35 years ago when she lived in Palo Alto, Calif. She relocated to Utah 10 years later and had already been known for her impressive collection. It is estimated that Zenger has 2,500 creches. The Midway Creche Exhibit will have over 1,000 creches from all over the world on display at both the Town Hall and the Zenger residence. One of the largest and most unique nativity collections in the US.

The exhibit’s theme this year is “Love’s Pure Light” It will take place from Fri., Dec. 2 until Mon., Dec. 5 for both the Town Hall and Zenger collection. Friday and Saturday hours will be 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Monday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Zenger & Friends Exhibit at the Zenger home continues every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 23 from 1p.m.-7 p.m.

Weekday showings are available by appointment at crecheexhibit2022@gmail.com

www.midwayboosters.net