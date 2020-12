Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Movie critic Tony Toscano was in studio today to share a list of Christmas movies to make you feel nostalgic! On the list? Die Hard, Last Christmas, Fat Man, Muppet Christmas Carol, and Elf. Which is your favorite on the list?

Tony also shares a giveaway for the movie Croods 2! He’s giving away free screening certificates to watch Croods: A New Age right in your home. Head to his website, scroll down, and follow prompts!

