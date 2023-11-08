SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH ( Good Things Utah ) – Bring back the holiday joy, Utah’s larges gift show is back. Get ready to fill those stockings with some elf-tastic gifts.

From November 9th to November 11th at Mountain America Expo Center. From candy canes to mistletoes to including unique gifts, arts and crafts, holiday décor, specialty foods, live entertainment and so much more.

Set in a Spectacular Holiday Wonderland, the Salt Lake Family Christmas Gift Show has Unique Gifts, Arts & Crafts, Holiday & Home Décor, Specialty Foods, Live Family Entertainment and More. With nearly 500 exhibits, including over 150 new specialty booths, the event continues to be the largest holiday show in the State and provides an early start to your holiday shopping.

Bring the kids for family friendly activities! A real bearded Santa in authentic attire, along with Mrs. Claus will be available all three days for pictures in Santa’s Village. Enjoy live family entertainment continuously on Thursday thru Saturday, including performances by En Pointe School of Ballet, Sunset Dancers, I.C.S. Dance, Maxwell Dance, The Dance Academy and more!

Support local food vendors and artisans! The specialty food section will feature Utah’s Own, where you can discover local handcrafted gourmet delicacies and treats. The “Artists in Action” Village features artists demonstrating their skills with wood, art, leather, clay and more to make one-of-a-kind gifts.

Holiday shopping, entertainment and festivities all in one location! It’s fun for the whole family!