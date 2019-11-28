Christmas gifts at Red Balloon

Junior reporter, twelve-year old Carter joined Deena Marie at The Red Balloon Toy Store at The District! The store carries toys, games, puzzles, and books. Vice President of Red Balloon, David, showed off popular gifts for children of any age.

The roll again sorter, the playviator, tumbling hedgehog, tactile rubix cubes, star cubes, and the game Cover your Kingdom are all great gift ideas ranging from baby, all the way up through the whole family.

Red Balloon has locations in Logan, Salt Lake, Sandy, Provo, and South Jordan. For more, visit .redballoontoystore.com/

