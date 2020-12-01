Christmas Gift Ideas: Tech trends you may see under the Christmas tree

SALT LAKE CITY (GOOD THINGS UTAH) This week for Tech Time, we invited Cyndi Tetro – President of Women’s Tech Council back to the show for a look at some of the popular tech trends you could possibly see pop up under the Christmas Tree this year.

With Christmas approaching fast, it’s definitely crunch time for finding the best deals on gifts.

And the carrier deadlines for shipping by Christmas are coming much sooner. Tetro says some of the tech trends we’ve been watching over the last several years are becoming more prominent in homes and now even toys.

Check out the list of the must-haves this season, fueled by tech trends that are also shaping much larger industries.

Mario Kart Live – augmented reality video game puts your room in the game and the game in your room

Boxer A.I. Robot – interacts with hands to play games and show’s emotion based on the game and interactions

Owleez Interactive Pets – flies by responding to touch and movement

DigiHero 3D pens – 3D pens that allow kids to make their own toys; 3D printing is a growing area of children’s toys, and are becoming even more easy to use and advanced

