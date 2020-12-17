Use up all the sprinkles left over from holiday cookie making in this decadent dessert cheese ball. Brimming with Christmas cookie flavor, and as festive and fun as can be, it’s the perfect treat to celebrate with. Shauna Havey of Have Yourself a Time brings us this deliciousness. Try it out, and give her a follow at IG @haveyourselfatime
Christmas Cookie Cheese Ball – Serves 8
Ingredients:
2 eight oz packages cream cheese (softened)
1 Cup powdered sugar
2 tsp vanilla
1/8 tsp salt
1 Cup mini chocolate chips, divided
2/3 Cup mixed holiday cookie sprinkles
2 boxes vanilla wafers