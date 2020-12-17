Christmas Cookie Cheese Ball

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Use up all the sprinkles left over from holiday cookie making in this decadent dessert cheese ball. Brimming with Christmas cookie flavor, and as festive and fun as can be, it’s the perfect treat to celebrate with. Shauna Havey of Have Yourself a Time brings us this deliciousness. Try it out, and give her a follow at IG @haveyourselfatime

Christmas Cookie Cheese Ball – Serves 8
Ingredients:
2 eight oz packages cream cheese (softened)
1 Cup powdered sugar
2 tsp vanilla
1/8 tsp salt
1 Cup mini chocolate chips, divided
2/3 Cup mixed holiday cookie sprinkles
2 boxes vanilla wafers

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots

Good Things Utah Sponsors