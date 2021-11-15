Christmas charity event at the ranch

Give back this holiday season at the River Bottoms Ranch charity event. Owner, Janica Horner, joins us today to provide details about the “Christmas at the Ranch” event they’re hosting at the River Bottoms Ranch in Midway from 3 pm. – 7 pm. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

She’s inviting you to begin your Christmas celebrations at this charity event where all proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House organization in Salt Lake City. After being personally benefited from this organization, Horner is hoping to give back.

Guests will be able to visit with Santa, take photos, snack on Santa’s cookies, enjoy live music, and so much more. For those not able to attend this event, you can still donate to this amazing cause through this link!

Tickets are $50 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under so be sure to get yours today by visiting their website, and Instagram.