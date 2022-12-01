SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Food is a holiday party must and we have the perfect appetizers for you. Kiana Williams joined us today to share her Christmas caprese. It’s the perfect combo of a caprese salad and the holidays.

Ingredients:

3-4 Large Red Vine Tomatoes

16-32 oz Mozzarella

Fresh Basil

Kinders Seasoning

Simple Truth Organic Balsamic

*Optional* Burrata, Mozzarella Pearls.

Directions:

Wash tomatoes, slice up tomatoes and mozzarella.

Pattern Tomatoes and Mozzarella into Christmas tree, candy cane or wreath. Option: add Burrata and Mozzarella pearls.

Place in basil, sprinkle seasoning to taste and drizzle on balsamic.

If you liked this recipe, she also shared another appetizer using almost the same ingredients called “fresh homemade bruschetta. “She also has an athletic wear company with the perfect looks for the gym, at home, etc. Anything off her store would make a perfect Christmas gift this year.

Instagram: @kulia.wear

Website: https://kuliawear.com