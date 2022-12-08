It’s a Christmas bluegrass concert keeping your favorite holiday songs upbeat and dance worthy! The Festive Rockin’ Bluegrass Concert features Ryan Shupe, staple of the local music scene and master of the fiddle, mandolin and banjo.

Shupe explains the differences between instruments, but said that with their similarities he was able to pick them all up with differing levels of ease.

There are many upcoming Christmas shows, and you just might catch one where he’s bringing his children on the stage to play with him. The family aspect of the show, kids ranging from 11 to 17, brings in a whole new aspect of Christmas cheer.

Playing family favorites with a bluegrass twist and “Christmas-ized” classic songs, Shupe’s favorite part of performing is the aspect of entertaining. The concert, with heavy crowd involvement, is perfect for the family.

Get tickets for Shupe’s December shows now online.

Website: www.ryanshupe.com