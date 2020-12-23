Christmas and Nutrition: How to stay on track during the holidays

Trish Brimhall of Nutritious intent says one of the first things to get cut from our healthy habits when holidays shake up our routines is breakfast. Some even plan to skip breakfast on holiday meal days. But skipping breakfast only leads to loss of energy, mood changes and decreased ability to think and focus. Plus, oftentimes, breakfast skippers more than make up for lost calories later in the day by eating more later into the evening.

Brimhall, a registered dietician nurse says a simple solution for busy holiday mornings is grabbing a piece of fruit and a Premier Protein Shake. Premier Protein Shakes with Oats feature a smooth and creamy texture 20g of protein, 8g of whole grain oats and the added benefit of 7g of fiber. They have 150 calories and 1g of sugar. You can enjoy it cold straight from the container or pour it into a microwave safe container and heat it up for a warm start on a cold morning. Pair that with a piece of fruit and you’ve got a great breakfast on the go.

Check in and be present. Paying attention to your hunger and fullness levels is the best rule of thumb whether it is the holidays or not. Make a point this year to enjoy and savor what you eat. Being present and putting your body’s signals back in charge can help control over all portion size and prevent the misery of overeating.

Prioritize produce. Whether eating out or celebrating at home, make fruits and veggies a priority. Fruits and veggies will fill you up with fiber & water and have plenty of healthy plant compounds to keep your inflammation down and immune function up. Want that dip or cheese ball? Choose carrots or sugar snap peas instead of chips or crackers.

Ditch the guilt. Regardless of your eating experiences this month, don’t give in to any guilt that could potentially lead to dieting come January. Dieting is dangerous and ultimately doomed to fail long term, so savor the holidays and give up the guilt.

Connect with Trish at www.nutritiousintent.com