Christie Brinkley out of Dancing with the Stars

Social media has been under a lot of scrutiny, especially for it's affects on younger kids and teenagers. A lot of the talk has been around the negative aspects of social media, but Richard and Linda Eyre want to help change the perception and direction of this new age media source.

The Eyres are spreading the word of the new Family.is Social Media Awards. These awards are focusing on popular media sources that spread a positive message. The nominees can be chosen by anyone and include; websites, youtube channels, Instagrammers, Facebook pages, podcasts, and bloggers. They are looking for pages that celebrate commitment, bolster balance, validate values, and popularize parenting.