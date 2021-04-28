Chrissy Teigen shares how she overhauled her refrigerator

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are helping with your spring cleaning! Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, who’s always in cleaning mode, is sharing tips on how to organize your fridge. Chrissy’s refrigerator overhaul will show you just how spick and span yours can be, and even contains a few useful organizational tips and tricks to help you along the way. Chrissy called in organization expert Krystal Guinn to share her four-part philosophy to a clean refrigerator, and the results are amazing. Grouping similar items together makes it easy to know which section of your refrigerator has what (and which aisle at the grocery store you need to buy from). By putting dairy with dairy, beverages on their own shelf, and condiments in their own zone, you’ll find that shopping for your next food item will be a piece of cake. It’s important to use refrigerator accessories, like lazy Susans or drawer dividers, to achieve a clean look and have easy access to all your items. For more tips click here: https://www.popsugar.com/home/chrissy-teigen-refrigerator-organization-video-48290638/amp
- Plus, good news! Outdoor activities are safe without masks – regardless of whether a person is vaccinated – as long as people are either alone or with immediate family members, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. And fully vaccinated people can gather safely outdoors without masks in small groups. The new guidance is part of an update from the agency on what activities are safest for Americans, depending on whether they are fully vaccinated; that is, those who are two weeks out from their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine. People who are fully vaccinated should also feel comfortable without face coverings outside with other small groups when it’s unclear whether others have had their shots.
- And finally, let’s talk about time… or people who can’t manage it very well! The average adult starts to feel stressed if they are just 10 minutes late for a social event or meeting, according to research. A study of 3,000 American adults found “early is on time,” with more than half admitting they are “obsessed” with timekeeping, according to SWNS. Anything past 13 minutes is considered “late,” and an organized 56% plan ahead to ensure they are never running behind schedule. Sixty percent swear by being early, with 39% believing it’s socially unacceptable to be late. Can you tell which host is late and who is always on time? Tune in for today’s GTU Hour One!