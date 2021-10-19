Chrissy Teigen shares about how she got through the grief of losing her baby

- On Good Things Utah this morning – Chrissy Teigen is opening up about how her cookbook and friends helped her get through the grief of losing her “baby jack” more than a year ago. In an Instagram post on Monday, Teigen noted that it is Pregnancy Loss Awareness week. She found a behind-the-scenes photo from working on her latest cookbook with Adeena Sussman, “soon after losing our little jack.” The photo shows Teigen under a blanket as Sussman worked next to her.
- Plus, Jessica Simpson’s back in charge of her billion-dollar business. After Sequential Brands Group Inc., the parent company of the Jessica Simpson Collection fashion line, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August, Jessica and her mom Tina Simpson have been hard at work regaining complete ownership of the brand. Jessica and Tina owned a minority stake (37.5%) in the company when Sequential Brands Group Inc. purchased a majority share from Camuto Group in 2015. Now, Jessica and Tina regained total ownership of the fashion label.
- And Adele is officially back and better than ever! The “Easy on Me” singer announced an upcoming two-hour special on CBS and Paramount+ titled Adele One Night Only, in which she’ll perform new songs from her upcoming album 30 and some of her classic hits (fingers crossed we get “Hello”). Additionally, she’s sitting down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about the meanings of some of her new songs; her divorce from Simon Konecki; parenting their son, Angelo; and her weight loss, according to the network. Adele’s new album comes out in November. Hope you join us as we dive into these Hot Topics and more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Good Things Utah Newsletter