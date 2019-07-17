Chris Pratt? Or local look-a-like?

If you were to pass Skyler Pinales on the street, you might do a double-take and wonder if you just saw Chris Pratt. The local Utah cosplayer has gotten noticed for his likeness to the famous Hollywood actor and has become well-known for his cosplay of Pratt’s character Starlord.

It’s not just the face though — Skyler has gone to great lengths to ensure the accuracy of his cosplay, including getting an original TPS-L2 Sony Walkman, the same model Peter Quill uses in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Not only does Skyler enjoy cosplay, but it has inspired him to lose weight and has helped him with depression.

Recently, Skyler was invited to the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles with other cosplay look-a-likes. There, he was able to meet his hero and doppelganger Chris Pratt face to face.

See more and follow Skyler in his journey on Instagram @starlordcosplay.