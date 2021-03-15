Chris Harrison is not hosting the next season of The Bachelorette and what you should never say to your kids

Candice Ward says here in Utah, we have some of the most incredible artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs in the nation! That is why she's so excited to announce the first ever Lindon Makers Market! A portion of all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Navajo Nation COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Come to the market to support small, local businesses, taste the flavors of country bakers, enjoy the beautiful ambiance, and get inspired by the love in every detail of handmade jewelry, art, makeup, clothing, and home goods.