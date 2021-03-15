Chris Harrison is not hosting the next season of The Bachelorette and what you should never say to your kids

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – If you like the Beatles then you will love this show! Rain, A Tribute to the Beatles, is coming to the Maverik Center in April and we are giving away a family four pack! To enter to win go to www.abc4.com/contests
- Plus, Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of “The Bachelorette.” The announcement, which came in a statement released Friday from production company Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment, said they “support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing.” This likely refers to Harrison’s statements from an interview with “GMA” earlier this month, in which he said he had “sought out leading scholars, teachers, faith leaders and people like Dr. Michael Eric Dyson” to better understand issues of race in the wake of his recent controversy.
- Actress Hilary Duff says she’s had some unexpected pain during her latest pregnancy. When she asked her midwife about it, she was surprised by her midwife’s nonchalant reply. “She just wrote back, and she was like, ‘Oh, lightning crotch’ – like it was no big thing,” Duff continued. “I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.’ Like, it’ll just strike and all of a sudden you’re doubled over. And then it’s gone.” Duff explained, “The term is called lightning, which is the baby getting ready for birth, lowering, so that you can actually breathe and … fill your lungs up with air, which I haven’t been able to do in months,” she said. “But you get stabbing pains.” Is that something all pregnant moms struggle with? Our hosts weigh in.
- And finally, in a story that is totally out of this world – scientists have begun to lay plans for repopulation, starting with a sperm bank, on the moon. In what they’re calling a “modern global insurance policy,” mechanical engineers have proposed that humans establish a repository of reproductive cells – sperm and ova – from 6.7 million of Earth’s species, including humans. And the proposed bank, or “ark,” would be beneath the moon’s surface!
- And in our GTU Parenting Moment, the newest generation is skipping letters A and B and heading straight to C. We’ll tell you why. Plus, things you should never say to your kids and why. We agree with most of these, we want to hear what you think!
- And finally, do men just seem to do everything wrong? Today, the answer is yes! Brian explains why – and no this isn’t a trick question, we think? Join us for a fun Monday edition of GTU Hour 2.