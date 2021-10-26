Chris Harrison gives his final rose and another Bachelorette breakup

- On GTU this morning – It’s Chris Harrison’s turn to give out his final rose. The former “Bachelor” host announced via Instagram on Monday that he’s engaged to Lauren Zima. Harrison, unveiled the news by sharing a sweet photo from the proposal, which took place at Brand vineyard in Napa Valley, Calif. “I love you @laurenzima,” Harrison – who popped the question with a diamond ring from McClave Jewelers – captioned a series of photos. “The next chapter starts now!”
- Plus, from reality tv love to breakup news. Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes have called it quits. The former Bachelorette announced the couple’s split on Instagram Monday, almost three months after fans watched her say yes to Moynes’ proposal. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Thurston captioned a photo of the pair. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”
- And speaking of relationships, you don’t want your compliments to ring hollow. The trick is to focus on less-obvious areas for praise in order to truly impress her. Compliments like “You’re the most beautiful girl in the world” are thoroughly cliched and are unlikely to cut it, so you’re going to need to be slightly more creative. Here are the top compliments women can’t resist, and that might not come to mind immediately: You’re hilarious, I always learn so much from you, You’ve got such nice eyes/lips/teeth/hair. Tune in for the rest of the list!
- Finally, trick-or-treating is back this year, which means you’ll inevitably end up with some leftover candy. Sure, you could spend Halloween night on your couch pawing through a plastic jack-o-lantern and accumulating a pile of wrappers by your side. Honestly, that sounds pretty great. But at some point, you’ll probably get sick of eating all that candy straight out of the bag. For when that time comes, we tapped bakers, ice cream makers, and others in the food world to suggest some creative ways to use up your leftover candy and turn it into new treats. So here are ideas for how to repurpose your candy come November 1. Mix it into your favorite cookie dough, incorporate it into a cheese board, or churn it into your homemade ice cream. Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and much more this morning on GTU.
