Choux Pastry

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Wendy of The Dang Bakery joined us today to share a tasty Matcha filled Choux Recipe.

Wendy started her business originally intending to get noticed by Food Network or having her own cooking show, surprisingly. She didn’t think anyone wanted to buy her cakes but she took a chance on Valentine’s Day, which is also her favorite holiday, and it hasn’t slowed down since!

The Dang Bakery’s cakes and recipes are special because along with doing custom cakes minus fondant cakes, her only limitation, she specializes in Vietnamese-Style sponge cakes. The cake itself is fluffy like angel food cake but with a richer flavor. Wendy fills and covers her cakes in whipped cream which makes for a dessert that is light, not too sweet, and almost makes you feel like it’s healthy when you eat it.

Wendy’s best seller is currently her Durian-flavored cake by far. It’s a tropical fruit that is close to home for so many people and she feels their homesickness is cured a little bit by tasting her cakes. Wendy makes cake flavors that she doesn’t typically see other bakers make. This is because she is personally always craving those flavors. Wendy is always satisfied when she makes a Matcha green tea cake, a Vietnamese Coffeecake, and a lemon cake with vanilla whipped cream and strawberries. Wendy also features chocolate, and Nutella flavors but especially her Longan cake, similar to lychee but with a more satisfying bite.

Wendy’s Baking idol is Claire Saffitz. A pastry chef that gives clear, concise directions without being too condescending and unrelatable. She worked for the magazine Bon Appetit before publishing her cookbook Dessert Person and showcases her recipes on her YouTube channel.

You can find Wendy on IG, and FB. She is currently only accepting orders through direct messaging or email.

For email inquires use thedangbakery@gmail.com

Ingredients:

– 1/4 cup butter

– 1/2 cup water

– 1/2 tsp kosher salt

– 1/2 cup flour

– 3 eggs

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit with the rack in the middle and lower third of the oven.

2. In a small saucepan on medium-high heat, combine butter, water, and salt. Bring to boil and then lower temperature to medium.

3. Pour in all the flour at once and stir gently but vigorously to combine. Keep stirring until dough is smooth with no lumps and comes together into a single ball, cooking out some moisture. The bottom of the pan should have a light film that will be reabsorbed into the dough. When the bottom of the pan is clean, the dough is ready.

4. Cool dough on the counter or in the fridge for 5-15 minutes until the dough is cool enough not to cook eggs.

5. With a hand mixer or whisk, crack one egg at a time until completely combined. The Dough should separate into clumps and then come back together when the egg is fully incorporated. Do the same with each additional egg until all 3 are combined. The dough should fall from a spatula creating a “V” shape to indicate it’s ready to pipe.

6. Fill a piping bag with the dough. Pipe the desired size onto a lined baking sheet.

7. Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and place the puffs on the middle rack. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown all over with no pale spots. CAUTION: Do not open the oven to check the puffs before they’ve baked through. The loss of heat and steam will deflate the puffs.

8. When puffs are ready, turn the oven off and let puffs cool in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove and fill with the desired filling.