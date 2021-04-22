Choose joy whether you stay in or leave a hard marriage

Coral Ward, author, gluten free blogger, and podcast host sat down with us to share this message, “I want others going through hard times to know they’re not alone and help them feel hope, feel empowered, even find joy amidst the hard. After reading my book they will have the tools to navigate through challenges and hardships of life that that get thrown their way.”

She goes on to say, “this book is based on the principles I personally learned through navigating a tough marriage and ultimately how the same principles are what saved me while going through a divorce. Anyone can benefit from these principles and find joy in their life, no matter what.”



Coral was married for twelve years, and had four kids. She tells us it was a hard marriage with major issues. She tried for ten hard years to make it work, and eventually learned to find joy even in the hard, divorcing in 2020.

In her book, “No Matter What”, is her personal experiences and the tools that helped Coral to endure the hard, and even find hope and joy in the darkest moments. Each chapter is broken down into principles or themes such as “every emotion is needed, and boundaries are a blessing”. At the end of each chapter she shares her life coach insights and questions for the reader to ponder and answer for themselves.

The message Coral wants to shout from the rooftops is that you can be true to yourself, find the joy in your life, and come to a place where you can honestly believe that you are living with no regrets!

The book is officially releasing on May 18th with pre-orders available today! Stay tuned to Coral’s social media pages for more info.



Early Bird Sale For Book IG @glutenfreewithcoral