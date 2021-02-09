It’s the week of Valentines, so we thought we’d talk Utah businesses specializing in what else? Chocolate! Kristy Stoner of Utah Taste Off stopped by to share three yummy spots, as well as their Chocolates Taste Off kit! Follow along on the tasty adventures on IG @utahtasteoff
1- Chocolate Cottage @ms.kimscottage is located in Sandy Utah. They won last year with their Truffle and Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel!
2- Bluebird Candy @bluebird.candy is located in Logan, Utah. It was also in the kit last year. This is one great thing about the Taste Off kits, you can try foods from various cities without the drive!
3- Black Bow @blackbowchocolates is an online chocolate shop. Have the convenience of ordering online and also supporting a great local business at the same time!
Chocolates and a taste off just in time for Valentine’s Day!
It’s the week of Valentines, so we thought we’d talk Utah businesses specializing in what else? Chocolate! Kristy Stoner of Utah Taste Off stopped by to share three yummy spots, as well as their Chocolates Taste Off kit! Follow along on the tasty adventures on IG @utahtasteoff