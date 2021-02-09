Chocolates and a taste off just in time for Valentine’s Day!

Style By Dani tells us the ultimate date night is almost here! Do you feel clueless about what to wear this Valentine’s Day, or any date night for that matter? Do you feel like it’s easier to just throw on that sweater and jeans than spend precious time nailing the perfect look?

The truth is, you just need to understand a bit about the psychology of clothing to know which pieces communicate softness, fun, motion, gracefulness, and approachability verses strength, force, and authority. It’s important to know both, and when it’s appropriate to use them! Look for these details in your date night look and brace yourself for the magic that’s soon to follow.