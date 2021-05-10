Mary Susan Jenkins is back in the kitchen with another incredible recipe for Chocolate Strawberry Sugar Cookies. Susan stems a lot of her inspiration from her passed-down family recipes, and as a busy mom of five, you’ll be wondering how she manages to whip up all these wonderful dishes.

Chocolate Strawberry Sugar Cookies

For the Cookies

Ingredients:

-4 sticks butter, softened

-2 cups granulated sugar

-1 tsp vanilla

-2 eggs

-4 cups flour

-1 ½ cups cocoa powder

-1 tsp. salt

For the Strawberry Buttercream

Ingredients:

-2 sticks butter, softened

-¾ cup strawberry jam

-5-6 cups powdered sugar

-1-2 TBS of whipping cream

Directions:

1.In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine butter and sugar and mix until light and fluffy. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add in the vanilla and eggs. Mix for 2 minutes. Add in flour, cocoa powder, and salt. Mix until it comes together and pulls away from the sides of the bowl and forms a ball- about 1 minute. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes at 350. Cookies should not look or feel fudgy when fully baked. Be careful not to overbake. Cool on the cookie sheet for at least 10 minutes.

2.In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, whip butter until smooth. Add 2 cups of powdered sugar and mix until it all comes together. Add remaining powdered sugar and jam. Mix on low until it comes together. If it is stiff in texture add 1 TBS cream. Mix on high for about 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add in your food coloring if desired and mix again until all the color is equally distributed.

3.Once all of the cookies are cooled completely, pipe the buttercream onto the cookies in your desired pattern.

Find Mary on IG.