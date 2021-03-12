Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s always a great day when mom and daughter duo Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste, join us in the kitchen!

Chocolate Raspberry Layer Cake

Chocolate cake with layers of raspberry cheesecake mousse filling, topped with fresh raspberries and chocolate curls.

Ingredients:

For Chocolate Cake

1 cup unsifted unsweetened cocoa

2 cups boiling water

2 3/4 cups sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

2 1/2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

OR use a cake mix plus these ingredients:

1 package triple chocolate fudge cake mix (Betty Crocker or Duncan Hines)

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup water

1/3 cup vegetable oil (not olive oil)

3 eggs

For Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse Filling

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

3/4 cup cold milk

1 box instant white chocolate pudding (dry)

8 ounces whipping cream*

12 ounce bag frozen raspberries

For Chocolate Frosting (optional)**

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup light cream (can use half & half, cream, or milk)

1 cup butter (2 cubes)

4 cups powdered sugar

For Top Garnish

large Hershey Milk Chocolate bar (no nuts)

4 ounces fresh raspberries, rinsed and dried

2 Tablespoons powdered sugar

Instructions

Chocolate Cake

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and cut parchment paper to fit 3 round cake pans (8 or 9 inch). Lightly grease pans, then lay down parchment rounds.

2. Combine cocoa with boiling water in medium bowl, mixing with wire whisk until smooth; cool completely. Set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, soda, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

4. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla together with an electric mixer. Mix about 5 minutes until light and fluffy.

5. At LOW mixer speed, beat in SMALL amounts of flour, alternating with cocoa mixture until dry ingredients disappear. DON’T OVER BEAT.

6. Divide evenly in 3 pans. Smooth top. Bake 25 – 30 minutes or until surface springs back when gently pressed.

7. Cool in pan 10 minutes, then carefully loosen sides with spatula and invert cake rounds on cooling racks. Let cool completely. When cooled, wrap in plastic wrap and place cakes back into pans to protect them. Freeze for at least one hour.

OR Use a Cake Mix with these directions

1. Add cake mix, sour cream, water, vegetable oil, and eggs to medium size mixing bowl.

2. Beat at low speed of electric mixer for one minute, then two more minutes at medium speed until ingredients are well bended and fluffy. Do not over beat. Continue with step 6 above.

Raspberry Cheesecake Mousse Filling

Beat cream cheese until soft, slowly add milk, then pudding mix, and beat until smooth. Whip cream* until stiff and slowly fold into cream cheese mixture. Add frozen raspberries (still frozen). For white filling: gently fold in raspberries; be careful not to stir too much. For pink filling: defrost raspberries and mix them into creamed mixture until all is pink. Chocolate Frosting (optional)

1. Combine chocolate chips, cream and butter in a medium saucepan or double boiler, and stir over medium-low heat until smooth. Remove from heat.

2. Blend in 2 1/2 cups of powdered sugar with whisk or electric mixer. (To speed up the process, you can set your bowl over ice as you whisk or beat it.) Beat until it holds its shape.

To Assemble:

(Optional) spread chocolate frosting on top of each cake layer. Spread to within 1/2 inch of cake edges. Divide raspberry mousse into half or thirds (depending on whether you have 2 or 3 layers). Spread a layer of filling over each cake layer (atop frosting if you used frosting), leaving an inch border free of filling (the filling will move toward edges on its own.) Carefully stack 3 layers together. If they begin to slide, insert 1-3 wooden dowel(s) or plastic straws to stabilize.

Top Garnish:

To make chocolate curls, drag a vegetable peeler down the sides of a large Hershey bar. Top with fresh raspberries, chocolate shavings and curls.

Notes

*You can substitute the 8 oz. carton whipping cream for an 8 oz. tub of Cool Whip (thawed). This will speed up the process & reduce the calories, but it doesn’t taste quite as good.

**The frosting adds a sweeter, richer flavor to the cake. Without the frosting, the cake is less sweet, like a European cake.