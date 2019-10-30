Chocolate Lava Cake and Pumpkin Ice-cream

When you start to lose your hearing, the impact goes well beyond missing a few words in conversations and having to ask people to repeat what they say. That’s a major irritation, to be sure, but it’s really the tip of the hearing loss iceberg.

One of the immediate effects of hearing loss is that individuals immediately become more isolated, and tend to withdraw socially. Recent studies have shown that there is a direct correlation between these factors and anxiety, depression, dementia, stroke, heart attack and even Alzheimer’s. So, hearing loss involves much more than just turning up the volume on the TV or asking people to repeat themselves. In fact, treating hearing loss is about improving the quality of an individual’s life, and in some cases, even lengthening that life.