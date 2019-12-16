What’s old is new again! Tray bakes are making a comeback and today in our kitchen, Katelyn Brewer joined us to dress one up like a gingerbread house! She said the great things about baking your cake in a tray is that you spend less time frosting and more time enjoying!
Chocolate Gingerbread Cake
Yield: 4 lbs
Cake Ingredients:
- 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 2 ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- ⅛ teaspoon cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 16 tablespoons (2 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 2 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 2 cups warm water
- ½ cup molasses
Frosting Ingredients:
- 1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, room temperature
- 8 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3- 6 tablespoons heavy cream
Ganache:
- ⅔ cup Semi Sweet Chocolate
- ⅔ cup Milk Chocolate
- 1 ⅓ cup Heavy Cream
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9 by 13 pan or cookie sheet
with parchment paper; set aside.
- Heat your water, add the cocoa to the hot water, combine thoroughly
and set aside.
- In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda,
spices, and salt.
- In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment
cream butter ,and sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
- Add eggs, one at a time; scrape down the bowl, and beat in vanilla.
- Add flour mixture and warm water cocoa mixture alternately, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
- Pour batter into your prepared pan. Bake until top spring back to the
touch, about 15-20 minutes.
Frosting:
- Beat your butter until light and fluffy.
- Gradually add in your sifted powdered sugar till well combined.
- Add in your Vanilla extract and whip.
Ganache
- Heat the heavy cream in the microwave for two minutes.
- Place the Chocolate in a microwave safe bowl.
- Pour hot cream over chocolate, cover, and let sit for 5 minutes to allow
- all the chocolate to melt.
- Stir until combined. If your chocolate is still not completely melted pop
- it in the microwave for 10 seconds at a time stir between each until
- completely melted.
- Pour the ganache over the cooled cake and spread out evenly. Pop the
- cake in the fridge for about 10 minutes to allow the ganache to set or
- leave it on the counter for about 30 minutes.
- Once the ganache is set you can frost the top with your buttercream in
- any design you would like!
