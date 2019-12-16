Chocolate Gingerbread Cake

What’s old is new again! Tray bakes are making a comeback and today in our kitchen, Katelyn Brewer joined us to dress one up like a gingerbread house! She said the great things about baking your cake in a tray is that you spend less time frosting and more time enjoying!

Chocolate Gingerbread Cake

Yield: 4 lbs

Cake Ingredients:

  • 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 2 ¼ teaspoon ground ginger
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ⅛ teaspoon cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 16 tablespoons (2 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 2 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup cocoa powder
  • 2 cups warm water
  • ½ cup molasses

Frosting Ingredients:

  • 1 cup (8 ounces) unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 8 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3- 6 tablespoons heavy cream

Ganache:

  • ⅔ cup Semi Sweet Chocolate
  •  ⅔ cup Milk Chocolate
  • 1 ⅓ cup Heavy Cream

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9 by 13 pan or cookie sheet
    with parchment paper; set aside.
  2. Heat your water, add the cocoa to the hot water, combine thoroughly
    and set aside.
  3. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda,
    spices, and salt.
  4. In an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment
    cream butter ,and sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.
  5. Add eggs, one at a time; scrape down the bowl, and beat in vanilla.
  6. Add flour mixture and warm water cocoa mixture alternately, beginning and ending with flour mixture.
  7. Pour batter into your prepared pan. Bake until top spring back to the
    touch, about 15-20 minutes.

Frosting:

  • Beat your butter until light and fluffy.
  • Gradually add in your sifted powdered sugar till well combined.
  • Add in your Vanilla extract and whip.

Ganache

  1. Heat the heavy cream in the microwave for two minutes.
  2. Place the Chocolate in a microwave safe bowl.
  3. Pour hot cream over chocolate, cover, and let sit for 5 minutes to allow
  4. all the chocolate to melt.
  5. Stir until combined. If your chocolate is still not completely melted pop
  6. it in the microwave for 10 seconds at a time stir between each until
  7. completely melted.
  8. Pour the ganache over the cooled cake and spread out evenly. Pop the
  9. cake in the fridge for about 10 minutes to allow the ganache to set or
  10. leave it on the counter for about 30 minutes.
  11. Once the ganache is set you can frost the top with your buttercream in
  12. any design you would like!

Visit Sweet Kate Bake online at sweetkatebakery.com and see her fabulous work on Instagram: @sweetkatebake.

