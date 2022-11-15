SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chocolate lovers, listen up! Mari León, owner of “Celestial Creations by Mi Amore” joined us in the GTU kitchen with a treat that is both esthetic and delicious to eat. Chocolate-covered Oreos decorated to perfection make the perfect dessert this holiday season.

Ingredients:

6 Oreos

1 bag (12 oz.) Candy Melt or Chocolate Wafers

Sprinkles

Materials:

1 silicone mold

1 melting pot

Piping bags (1 for each decorating color)

Directions:

1. Add wafers to the melting pot and stir occasionally until completely melted.

2. Add one Tbs. of the melted wafer into each cavity of the silicone mold.

3. Add one Oreo cookie to each cavity.

4. Add melted wafer on each cavity until the Oreos are completely covered.

5. Put in the refrigerator for at least 5 minutes or until they are solid.

6. Carefully remove the Oreos from the silicone mold and put over wax paper to start decorating.

7. Use the piping bag with melted wafers to decorate as desired.

8. Add some sprinkles and/or seasonal accents.

