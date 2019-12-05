Utah loves their chocolate! With dozens of commercial chocolate makers and confectioners in Utah (some states have zero!) it’s time to celebrate the drizzled delight! The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is promoting our Chocolate Industry in Utah with this sweet recipe:

Chocolate Dipped Holiday Spiced Cookies

Recipe by Chef Jenn Martello

Serves 12

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Cold butter Cut into pieces

1/3 cup Sugar

1/3 cup Light brown sugar

1 tsp. Molasses

1/2 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Baking soda

3 tsp Cinnamon ground

1/4 tsp Nutmeg ground

1/2 tsp Ginger ground

1/4 tsp Cloves ground

1/4 tsp Black pepper Finely ground

1 tsp Vanilla extract

1 Egg

1 3/4 cup Flour

For Dipping Chocolate

1 1/2 cups Semi sweet chocolate chips

2 tbsp Shortening

Crushed candy canes, sprinkles,

toasted chopped nuts (for coating)

Directions:

1. Mix butter, sugar, brown sugar, salt, molasses and spices with paddle attachment in stand mixer.

2. Add in vanilla and egg; scraping down sides until combined.

3. Stir in flour until incorporated.

4. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

5. Preheat oven 375°F

6. Roll dough on floured surface to ¼ inch thickness.

7. Cut out cookies and arrange on parchment lined baking sheet

8. Bake 7- 10 minutes, cool completely



Dipping chocolate:

1. Add the chocolate chips and shortening in glass mixing bowl.

2. Place the mixing bowl over a larger bowl filled with hot water, Stir constantly until chocolate is melted and glossy.

3. Remove bowl with dipping chocolate and place on towel in work space

6. Dip each cookie halfway with chocolate and sprinkle with desired coating.

7. Place on parchment and allow chocolate to harden and cool

UDAF is organizing the Chocolate Tour of Utah, a 4-day tour of Utah’s chocolate makers and confectioners running from December 16-20th. For more information visit http://ag.utah.gov